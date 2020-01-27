BERKELEY, Mo. — A house in St. Louis County was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire Saturday.

"I just heard 'boom, boom, boom' then I got on the floor," said neighbor Tawanda Jones.

The shooting happened on the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue in Berkley around 8 p.m. Saturday.

"We didn't know what was happening because we were on the floor, all I heard was 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' and that was it," said Jones

The house was riddled with bullet holes, at least eight on the side, several on the door and three in the window.

The worst part, neighbors said, is this isn't the first time.

"Its been shootings about three, four times this week," said Jones.

Fay, who asked us not to reveal her last name, lives right next door from the house that was hit.

"I'm next door where any bullet can come in my house," she said.

She said the gunmen were not aiming for the house, but the gunfire has her thinking about leaving the area.

"I don't know what's going on, but it needs to stop and I'm literally getting ready to pack my stuff up and move, they're literally just coming and shooting, and shooting and it doesn't make any sense," Fay said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Berkeley Police Department, but has not heard back.

At this time, it appears no one was physically hurt.

