4 injured in south St. Louis shooting Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 8:10 p.m. on the 3500 block of Arkansas Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the leg; a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm; a 56-year-old man was shot in the leg; and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and hand.

All were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions weren't given, but police said their vitals were stable.

Around the same time, a 54-year-old man was also shot in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. He later died at the hospital.