ST. LOUIS — After eight years, two north St. Louis families are holding out hope for justice.

The two victims were found dead in a car with bullets to the head. As of 2020, their cases are still unsolved.

Relatives of the two victims say time has not made their loss any less painful.

A yearly vigil is their way of remembering of LeShaun Holmes, 35, and Lonnell Dortch, 36.

The two were in a car on Annetta Street in the city's north side when they were shot.

It happened on January 8, 2012.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say no arrests have been made. Holmes' mother believes someone is aware of what happened but they are afraid to speak out.

"After all these years, we still don't have any answers. Someone knows something," said Shirley Holmes, the mother of Leshaun Holmes.

The grieving mother issued a word of advice to other mothers enduring the same pain.

"I feel for you so much. I feel for you and I can relate to you and I know you're hurting and I'm sorry you're hurting. And I know you ain't going never get over this. You'll never get over it. Don't let anyone tell you you'll get over it. You're not gonna ever get over losing a child never, never," said Holmes.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this murder, or any other murder, is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

More local news:

RELATED: Burglars break into animal hospital, steal cash and gift cards

RELATED: 25 dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner found dead

RELATED: 'It’s the perfect St. Louis sandwich' | Gioia's earns national recognition