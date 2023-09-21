Man convicted of murdering his wife with a knife

Michael Oshia stabbed and killed his wife before they were to appear in court for their divorce hearing in 2021.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County jury convicted 52-year-old Michael Oshia of first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with his wife's 2021 stabbing death.

This decision carries the penalty of life in prison without eligibility for parole and Armed Criminal Action.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting's Attorney's Office proved beyond reasonable doubt that Oshia stabbed and killed his wife, Kimberly Oshia, before they were to appear in court for their divorce hearing on Dec. 29, 2021.

"A guilty verdict and life prison sentence will not bring Kimberly Oshia back to her loved ones, but we held her murderer accountable and hopefully this brings some closure to her surviving family members and loved ones,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

The Florissant Police Department investigated the incident.

Oshia's sentencing date was scheduled for Dec. 9.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777. ALIVE also has hotline specifically for those in Franklin County at 800-941-9144.