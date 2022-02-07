Man charged with murder after domestic shooting that killed 76-year-old woman, 48-year-old man

Simeon Moore was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Esther and Ronnie Cummings.

CAHOKIA, Ill. — A man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a 76-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man in Cahokia, Illinois, Sunday morning.

Simeon Moore, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left Esther Cummings, 76, and Ronnie Cummings, 48, dead.

The St. Clair County coroner identified the victims and said both had been shot.

Police said they were called to a home on Calvin Boulevard at around 8 a.m. for a report of a domestic situation that left two people dead. When they arrived, police took Moore into custody.

He was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million bond at the St. Clair County jail.