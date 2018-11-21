ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — We won't know for at least a month whether evidence in a separate murder will be allowed during the capital murder trial of Pam Hupp.

Hupp is awaiting trial in St. Charles County in the death of Louis Gumpenberger.

Prosecutors allege she killed him to cover up her involvement in the death of Betsy Faria five years earlier in Lincoln County.

On Tuesday, the judge heard arguments about whether evidence from the Lincoln County murder can be included in the St Charles County case.

The judge will decide late next month.

