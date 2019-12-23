PAGEDALE, Mo. — A suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Pagedale, the Major Case Squad announced Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vincent P. Brooks, 32, with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is not facing any murder charges.

Brooks is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Prosecutors and police believe Brooks was involved in the shooting that left Keith Solomon dead. He was 45 years old.

At 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, Pagedale police officers received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Nixon. Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. Solomon was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Major Case Squad helped with the investigation. The Pagedale Police Department is now handling the case.

Anyone with information and wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 should call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or 314-345-0794.

