ALTON, Ill. — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Eldon “Twirp” Williams, a beloved Village Trustee in Godfrey.

Donald M. Nelson was charged with eight counts: three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted armed robbery, criminal trespassing to a resident, armed violence, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, Alton Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue in Alton Tuesday morning for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find 87-year-old Williams shot to death.

Alton Police Department

Nelson went into a nearby house at 9 Rosa Avenue knowing that someone would be inside, the charging documents stated. He had a 9mm handgun--which was stolen--and he didn't have a permit to carry it, State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said.

Nelson then shot Williams in the head, killing him, according to the charging document. Bail was set at $5,000,000.

The mayor told 5 On Your Side police told him the act of violence was random. Williams was at city hall Tuesday morning before he was found shot to death.

Williams is a longtime resident of Godfrey and is married with six daughters. He is listed as a Trustee on the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees website.

