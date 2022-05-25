Police: 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide near Troy, Missouri

The victims' names have not been released.

TROY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Troy Tuesday night.

At around 9:31 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive for a shooting. Two people were found dead inside the home. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said evidence from the scene indicate this was a murder-suicide and they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The victims' names have not been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact detective Chris Hollingsworth or detective Erin Dougherty at 636-432-5311 or leave a tip here.

Earlier this week, a St. Charles man shot and killed his 93-year-old wife in a St. Peters hospital before turning the gun on himself. He initially survived the shooting but died from his injuries the next day.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html