Man charged in East St. Louis double homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — A 29-year-old man from Nashville has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in East St. Louis, Illinois, after allegedly shooting two men in the head in March.

Orlando M. Ladd Jr., 29, is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for the shooting death of Charlie Howard and Martinel Labon.

According to the police report, on March 13, 2021, at around 3:10 in the morning, police were called to assist in the investigation of a double homicide.

The incident occurred in the Samuel L. Gompers Housing complex located at 450 North 6th Street. At the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man dead and a 27-year-old man fighting for his life. He was transported to a regional hospital where he later died.

Ladd currently awaits extradition and remains in custody at the Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation — Zone 6, the East St Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner, and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office.