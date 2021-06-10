Neighbors in Alton want more officers on streets after shootings

Investigators have already filed charges on some suspects and are close to filing more charges on others involved

ST. LOUIS — Alton residents are fed up that their traditionally quiet neighborhood is being plagued with violence in recent months.

Neighbors who live near 7th and Liberty Streets said the shootings started several months ago when a problem neighbor moved in.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday night just before 8 p.m.

"We were sitting watching TV in the house and heard nine quick shots and heard another when I walked out the door,” Larry Booher said.

Booher said he's lived in the neighborhood since 1999. He was the one who called the cops Tuesday night when shots rang out. He said police found bullet shells in front of his neighbor’s home.

"Our first reaction was to jump and get the kids on the floor because it sounded so extremely close,” William Sprague said.

Sprague’s children were in his home, feet away from where some of the bullets landed. Sadly, he said there have been too many shootings in recent months and wants police to step in.



"(I want) to see more officers out there,” Sprague said. “I think that’s a welcome change that most want to see in the community.”

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido admits his department is down a couple of officers from the status quo. The chief encourages the best candidates looking to protect and serve to apply at the department.

"We are hiring,” Chief Pulido said. “We could always add more officers. More officers, more visibility, more visibility has the opportunity to prevent crime."



Chief Pulido also said his investigators are hard at work to clean up crime. They have charges out on some of the suspects and closing in on others involved with the recent violence in the area.



“We are here for you the community,” Chief Pulido said. “We are here doing what we do, trying to protect you. Even in some cases where people don't want to cooperate, we are still going to work on this."



