SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — On a sunny Sunday afternoon, TeLene Campbell enjoyed the day with her grandchildren.

Campbell said during the three years she and her husband have lived at their Spanish Lake apartment complex near Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road, they've felt safe.

"We haven't had any problems. There hasn't been any fighting or shootings or anything of that sort," said Campbell.

Then, around seven Saturday night, gunfire disturbed the peace.

RELATED: 3 teens injured in Spanish Lake shooting

"I came home and saw police cars in every court. That's alarming and upsetting and pretty much surprising because in my opinion, we don't have that around here," Campbell said.

However, police said three boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, were walking down San Remo Drive when a young suspect approached them and pulled out a gun.

Investigators say when the teens ran, the gunman shot all three in their lower bodies.

The boys' injuries aren't life-threatening.

"Well, I'm thankful that that's all that happened. It could've been a lot worse," said another concerned grandmother.

The shooter, who is in his late teens or early 20's, ran after shooting the three boys.

Bullets flew all around a nearby playground.

"We have houses next to the playground, so I mean any stray bullet could have come through somebody's windows," said TeLene Campbell.

Both neighbors said police used to routine patrol the apartment complex.

"I liked it when they would come around here. They knew many of the people who live here," said TeLene Campbell.

"They need more security. A lot more security around here. Yes, I think that would make a difference and it would keep people safer," said the other grandmother.

As of Sunday night, police hadn't arrested the shooter nor said anything about a motive for the shootings.

More local news:

RELATED: Food Network names one of St. Louis’ bakeries among the best in America

RELATED: Morel mushroom hunting season is getting closer!