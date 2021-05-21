Neighbors praying for toddler shot in South St. Louis Thursday

"I prayed for her this morning and at noon. I'm thankful that she's still alive," said a concerned neighbor

ST. LOUIS — One minute, the man said he was relaxing at home, but out of the blue, there were sudden sounds of gunfire.

"I was just watching the news and winding down from the day," said one neighbor. "I heard the gunshot. It sounded muffled."

Lots of commotion then rang out in the 3800 block of Eichelberger in the Bevo neighborhood in south St. Louis.

"I'm hearing a woman or two. I'm hearing kids yelling and crying," said the neighbor.

He too was shocked to soon hear that another child had been shot in the city.

This time a bullet hit a 1-year-old girl in her thigh.

Police say it happened around 5:45 Thursday afternoon.

They say when they got to the scene, someone had driven the young victim to a hospital.

"Well, I'm very upset about this man," said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified because he was concerned about his own safety.

The toddler is the 33rd child to be shot in St. Louis this year.

Ten of the young victims died.

"When you think of the ripple effects that violence, fatal or non-fatal has, like that number grows and so many people are affected," said Kat Cocivera, a Youth Therapist at Crime Victim Center in St. Louis.

For 50 years, the nonprofit has provided trauma-focused counseling, support and other services to crime victims and their families.

"Whenever they are ready to reach out and to have someone kind of open a door and help them know the next step, we want them to know that we are here for them," added Cocivera.

So far, police haven't said anything about a motive for the shooting.

As of Friday night, they continued searching for a 23-year-old woman they called a suspect. Investigators say after the shooting, she left the scene. Police haven't said if the woman lives on Eichelberger.

"Well, I hope they do catch her. I'm sick of all these shootings, the violence and drug dealing that's going on around our neighborhood. It has definitely gotten worse in the last six months," said one neighbor.

Meantime, on Friday the little girl remained in the hospital.

Investigators still haven't said more about her condition, only that her "vitals are stable."

If you'd like more information about the free services the Crime Victim Center offers, call (314) 652-3623. The center is located at 539 North Grand, Suite 400 in midtown St. Louis.