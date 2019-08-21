ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have released the identities of a man and woman found dead in a pick-up truck Friday evening.

It happened after officials received a call about a suspicious vehicle.

"It concerns me. No matter what it is, it's disheartening," said Patricia Lewis.

Neighbors along Valley Drive in Riverview are reacting to news that a man they see often was killed.

"That's one thing about Riverview, everybody will help each other, there's no question about that. But why is all this element coming here to hurt people?" said Patricia Lewis.

St. Louis police say 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and 41-year-old Toni Washburn were found shot to death in the bed of a burgundy pickup truck.

Wednesday, we learned Toni, the female victim, lives only about a mile from the crime scene while Mark Kuhlenberg is from this Riverview neighborhood.

"Strange because all I knew is that county raided the house that he lived in," Lewis said.

5 On Your Side broke the news to Patricia Lewis who said she knew Mark well. She recalled seeing several officers Friday night but at the time had no idea why.

"They surrounded the house and they asked the owners of the house to come outside," she said. "They put the wife by the street and the owner on the porch."

For Patricia, Mark's death is especially concerning because she lost another neighbor not too long ago.

Police say Arthur Hodges was killed in a carjacking only a few steps away from her.

"It's becoming more frequent in this area and I don't want to make it look bad," she said, "but they caught the man from down there that did that so I'm hoping they catch whoever did Mark."

No suspects are in custody.

And we still don't know the relationship between the two victims.

A man who answered at mark's home declined to speak with us.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More local news:

RELATED: Missouri governor calls special session on car sales taxes

RELATED: Police with tactical vehicles investigating hostage situation at Belleville apartment complex

RELATED: 2 arrested after shots fired on 270 near Halls Ferry