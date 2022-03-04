'I still can't get over it': Neighbors shocked following Madison County double homicide

While investigators worked the case, neighbors processed the devastation and dealt with something they never expected to happen.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — Residents were in complete shock after two women were found dead at a home in Madison County, and the man who killed them was also pronounced dead Sunday.

During a press conference Sunday evening, officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in from a woman where screaming and gunshots could be heard in the background early Saturday morning.

The two women were identified as Jamie Joyner who lived at the home and her sister Jessica Joyner from California.

The suspect, who also died, was identified as Adam Cobb.

Officials said Jamie broke up with Cobb and her sister flew in to help her move out.

Cobb led Illinois State Police troopers on a chase into Central Illinois where his car eventually came to a stop.

Police said he got out and pointed a gun at a trooper when a trooper then fired in his direction.

While investigators worked the case, neighbors processed the devastation and dealt with something they never expected to happen.

Renee Crouch, who lives a block over, told 5 On Your Side it had been difficult for her to sleep since finding out what happened.

Crouch added that she and Cobb were good friends, she was close to his daughter, and that he had cut her grass frequently.

"Everybody in this neighborhood knows how great he was. He helped everybody all the time and I still can't get over it. I don't know when I will, because I see him almost every day. You can't put together who did that and who used to come here," Crouch said.

Crouch told us she didn't know the two women or their relationship to Cobb.



“I couldn’t ask for a better neighbor,” said Ben Sharp, who lived the next house over from Crouch.