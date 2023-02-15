Several car windows shattered Monday at Central West End elementary school

Six faculty and staff members at New City School had their car windows smashed Monday afternoon in the employee parking lot.

ST. LOUIS — Several cars belonging to New City School employees had their windows smashed Monday afternoon while parked at the private Central West End elementary school.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, three unknown male suspects were seen just before 5 p.m. Monday smashing the windows of six cars in the staff parking lot at New City School, located at 5209 Waterman Blvd. None of the owners reported belongings stolen from their cars.

Head of School Alexis Wright told families in an email Tuesday morning that police reports were filed on the break-ins and area security footage was requested through the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative due to the school's lack of cameras in the parking lot.

At least one student who was walking home from school Monday reported seeing three masked suspects committing the vandalism against faculty cars, according to the email.

"This is obviously an upsetting and unfortunate event," Wright wrote in the email. "Even though nothing of value was taken from the cars, this is a good time to remind everyone to not leave any valuables in your car at any point."

According to the email, Wright said families will be notified if there are any developments regarding the car break-ins.

The police investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday morning.