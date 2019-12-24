GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A recently-unsealed search warrant revealed new details in the murder case against Joshua Hunsucker, the man accused of killing his wife by using eye drops.

According to the search warrant, which was unsealed after his first court appearance Friday, the criminal investigation against Hunsucker didn't start until several months after his wife's death in September 2018.

Investigators said Stacy Robinson Hunsucker's mother requested an investigation after Joshua Hunsucker received a $250,000 life insurance payout following his wife’s death.

Shortly after his wife died from cardiac arrest, investigators said Hunsucker refused to have an autopsy performed on her, saying he did not want Stacy to be cut up despite being indicating she was an organ donor.

RELATED: Paramedic poisoned wife with eye drops, prosecutors say

The warrant said Hunsucker had his wife cremated immediately after her death, but an organ donation center still preserved some of Stacy's blood.

According to testing, her blood had 30 to 40 times the normal level of Tetrahydrozoline, the main chemical in eye drops like Visine, which can cause cardiac arrest if ingested.

Following the results, special prosecutor Jordan Green said investigators brought Hunsucker in for an interview which gave them cause to arrest Hunsucker.

David Teddy, Hunsucker’s attorney, said he and his client "strenuously opposed" the prosecutors’ case.

Stacy Robinson Hunsucker’s family has asked for privacy following her husband's arrest.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury in the coming weeks.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte Douglas sees significant delays as holiday travel rush continues

Arrest made in murder of man hit and killed by car while confronting a thief

Here are the 6 best deals on restaurants in Charlotte