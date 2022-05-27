Police officer wanted after stalking charges filed in St. Charles

William Gary Barnes II is a police officer in New Florence. He's considered armed and dangerous.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department has put out an alert asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

William Gary Barnes II is a police officer with the New Florence Police Department, which is in Montgomery County, Missouri.

St. Charles prosecutors have charged him with second-degree stalking and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. Police said Barnes should be considered armed and dangerous.

Barnes is believed to be driving a white 2006 Cadillac STS with Missouri license plate RF1D5E.

Anyone with information on Barnes should call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320 or 911.