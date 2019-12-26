ST. LOUIS — Two men who were trying to help those in need were robbed and had a gun pulled on them near a popular and busy area of downtown St. Louis.

And it happened on Christmas Day.

At 10:35 a.m., officers responded to St. Charles and Tucker, which is a block south of Washington Avenue.

A 43-year-old man and 55-year-old man told police they were handing out free bus passes on Christmas on behalf of New Life Evangelistic Center, which operates as a church. As they were handing out the passes, they said a man walked up and grabbed a book of the bus tickets and ran off.

The men chased after him for three blocks, but then the thief pulled out a gun and flashed it at them to get them to stop following him. The victims stopped and the man got away.

The victims weren’t injured.

They described the man as being about 40 years old and approximately 6 feet tall. They said he was heavy-set with a short crew-cut hairstyle. The man was wearing a dark green hoodie and dark jogging pants.

Latest local headlines: