NEW ORLEANS — A man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery was shot and killed Sunday night after an exchange of gunfire with New Orleans police officers near Canal Street and Elk Place.



In the process, five bystanders were hit while waiting at a nearby bus stop, police said. An NOPD officer was also injured, though not seriously, when his cruiser flipped over in Uptown while trying to respond to the scene in the CBD.

No NOPD officers were shot in the incident, despite some initial reports from witnesses.

Of the five innocent bystanders to be hit, four were in stable condition and one was in critical condition, police said.

Police said it's still too early to tell whether bystanders were injured by bullets from the suspect or officers.

Police say the armed robbery in question did not take place Sunday night, but was part of a follow-up investigation. No details have been released as to when and where the armed robbery happened.

New Orleans EMS said it received the first call at 6:45 p.m. Police quickly closed off Canal Street and Elk Place and parts of Tulane Avenue as part of a sprawling scene.



New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were waiting to give reporters an update until State Police Col. Kevin Reeves could arrive from Baton Rouge.



NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said both agencies were “involved,” but declined to provide further details until Reeves could be present.

Canal Street was still completely blocked off as of 9:30 p.m. as police investigate the scene near Elk Place and the 1400 block of the major road.

An EMS spokesperson said the gunshot victims, all critical, have been taken to the University Medical Center trauma center from the scene for treatment. One victim is 17-years-old.

A fifth person was also taken to UMC for scrapes and cuts but not a gunshot wound.

Just minutes after the shooting was reported, police also responded to another shooting death in New Orleans East.

Some RTA streetcar services were temporarily suspended going inbound towards Elysian Fields because of police activity.

Neither the names of the victims nor details on a motive or suspect have been given.

Officials say state police and the NOPD are working together in the investigation and response.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.