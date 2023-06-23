New photo: St. Louis police looking for suspects in downtown shooting that killed teen, injured 11 others

In a statement Friday, the department said they are looking to identify the people shown in a newly released photo.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Friday released a new photo of people they said are suspects in connection with a mass shooting that killed one teenager and left 11 others injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred during a party on the fifth floor of a building located at 1409 Washington Avenue in an office space environment.

A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday and later released to his parents after he was charged with behavior injurious. However, detectives believe multiple shooters could have opened fire inside the commercial real estate building.

Earlier this week, police released security images of the suspects they are looking to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large social gathering that invited teens from across the region.

A total of 12 victims were impacted by the shooting. Makao Moore, 17, died at the scene. Eleven others were injured: