New photos show man, van wanted in relation to St. Louis homicide

Do you recognize this man? Police called him a suspect in a homicide investigation from Sunday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have released surveillance photos of a man they’re calling a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide.

At 3:08 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call for a shooting near Ponce and North Broadway. They arrived to find a man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as 25-year-old Jerome Guest.

On Monday, police released three photos in hopes they’ll lead to new tips in their homicide investigation.

Two photos show a man walking with a hat on and a mask over his face. He’s holding cash in his hands.

A third photo released by police shows a van parked at a pump at a gas station. It appears to have some damage to the front passenger side above the wheel.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

