St. Louis police investigating 3 New Year's Day carjackings

In one of the carjackings, police said a man stole a tractor-trailer at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are investigating after three people were carjacked on New Year's Day.

Police said the first happened Friday morning at a BP gas station on the 200 block of East Grand. A man told police he had just finished pumping gas at the BP gas station at around 6:15 a.m. when three men approached him and robbed him of his Dodge Durango at gunpoint. The three men jumped in the car and fled the scene.

Police in Granite City spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled. The chase ended in a crash, and four men jumped out and ran off. One of the men was taken into custody, but the other three got away.

The second happened at around 9:15 p.m. outside a restaurant just south of Busch Stadium.

Police said the driver was ordering food from Nephew's Grill on the 700 block of 4th Street when someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. He told police the man stole his shoes and jumped into his 2010 Audi A6 with another man and sped away.

Police located the car abandoned near the intersection of 10th Street and Market Street.

The third carjacking happened at around 11:15. Police said a man was in his tractor-trailer near the intersection of North 11th Street and Salisbury Street when someone approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. The armed man then fled the scene in the truck.