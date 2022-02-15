Newspaper delivery driver shot during attempted carjacking in St. Louis County

The carjackers shot at the victim's car when he drove away, grazing him in the back. His injuries were minor.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 57-year-old newspaper delivery driver was grazed by a bullet while escaping would-be carjackers overnight.

The incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. at N. Lindbergh Boulevard and Ladue Road, which borders Ladue and Creve Coeur. The University City Police Department said the driver was sitting in his car at the intersection when two people tried to carjack him.

The suspects shot at his car as he drove away, grazing him in the back.

The victim then drove to University City and flagged down police. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene but didn't need to go to the hospital.

Police were still searching for the suspects as of Tuesday morning. An investigation is underway.

