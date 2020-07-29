No one was shot, robbed or carjacked in St. Louis last night

In a city that has reported at least 149 homicides this year, a night without violent crimes is rare

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police did not respond to any shootings, carjackings or robberies Tuesday night.

A media incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning reported no violent crimes from overnight. As of 10 a.m., there were no reported shootings since Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

That's a rarity, particularly in a year where there have been at least 149 homicides, and countless more people have been injured in shootings across the city.

Here's something for comparison: just last weekend at least 30 people were shot, seven of them fatally. Saturday night alone, there were four carjackings. It's also been a deadly year for children; at least 34 children have been shot in the city this year, and 11 of them have died.

On July 15, Gov. Mike Parson called a special session to address violent crime across the state. The session began Monday and has an emphasis on amending six statues.

Parson met with city leaders on Thursday ahead of the session to discuss one of the statutes the session is addressing: the requirement that St. Louis officers live in the city.