Fight after football game at Normandy High School leads to shots fired

No one was injured in the incident.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody after police say he fired shots after a football game at Normandy High School.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the school's parking lot on St. Charles Rock Road. Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said police were at the school for its first football game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy.

After the game ended, there was a large fight in the parking lot. An adult man fired shots with a handgun during the fight and then got into a car and drove away.

Police pursued the car with help from surrounding agencies. It came to a stop in Charlack and the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police recovered a handgun from the man that they believed was used in the incident.

"We are thankful no person was struck by gunfire and no injuries occurred," the police cooperative said.