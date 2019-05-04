A 17-year-old Normandy High School student was arrested and charged after police said he made threats and brought a loaded gun to school Wednesday.

Police said a school resource officer broke up a fight between two students. The officer said one of the students in the fight, 17-year-old Malik Sims, threatened to "shoot the place up."

The officer then found a loaded handgun in Sims' backpack, and Sims was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Sims was charged with fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm on a school campus.