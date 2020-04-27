North Carolina man accused of giving baby cocaine, alcohol

Authorities said Ronnie Keith Johnson lived with the child's parents when the alleged abuse happened.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of giving a 3-month-old child cocaine and alcohol has been charged with child abuse.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday that 60-year-old Ronnie Keith Johnson was arrested last week and charged with felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper, authorities found the child had tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level that was two times the legal limit following an incident in January.

Authorities determined Johnson lived with the child’s parents at the time. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.