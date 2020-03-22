ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured after being shot during an argument in north St. Louis Saturday night.

According to the police report, a 21-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were all found with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Norwood around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the 40-year-old man shot the 40-year-old woman and the 21-year-old man intervened. Once the man intervened a struggle over the gun started and it discharged.

All three were transported to hospitals where their vitals were all stable.

Two guns, one of which was reported stolen from St. Charles and large amount of money were seized during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

