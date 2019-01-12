ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found on a north St. Louis porch with a puncture wound Saturday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 5200 block of Emerson, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, around 6:35 a.m.

The man, later identified as 59-year-old Reginald Gadley, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact SLMPD’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

