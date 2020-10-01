ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north St. Louis Friday morning.
Police responded to Natural Bridge and Goodfellow around 10:20 a.m. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police said she was involved in an accident with an unrelated car at Natural Bridge and Clara. Her condition has not been released.
A woman in the second car was injured in the accident, but her condition has not been released.
No other details have been made available.
