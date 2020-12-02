ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A North County Police Cooperative Officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was run over by someone while he was chasing after a suspect.

Police were called to the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Page at around 6 p.m. Tuesday after someone tried to pass counterfeit bills. While the officers were at the store, the suspect came back, and the two officers started chasing after him.

Police followed the suspect to the parking lot where they say a second person then tried to run over the officer with a white car as he chased the suspected counterfeiter.

That officer suffered serious injuries, including a gash on the back off his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Now police are looking for the person who ran him over.

They said it was a white sedan, possibly a Mazda or Honda. Police said the car's passenger-side mirror was knocked off during the incident.

The officer is a supervisor with the department and has been with the North County Cooperative for a few years.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

