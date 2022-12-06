North County neighbors concerned after teen killed in murder-suicide

Investigators believe a 19-year-old man shot a 15-year-old boy and then turned the gun around and shot himself.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police spent Sunday afternoon searching for answers after a murder-suicide happened in North County Saturday night.

“It’s sad. It’s tragic,” neighbor Andrew Tuggle said.

St. Louis County Police said around 9:30 Saturday night they found two victims with gunshot wounds at a home on Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village.

“We need more policing around here. It’s getting to the point where we are constantly hearing shooting,” Tuggle said.

Investigators believe a 19-year-old man shot a 15-year-old boy and then turned the gun around and shot himself. They were both taken to the hospital where they later died. On Sunday, they were identified as 15-year-old Quintez Robinson and 19-year-old Tadarious Jackson.

“It’s getting younger and younger. It’s not just 19, 18, it’s 14, it’s 13, it’s 12-year-olds walking around here with guns so you know they have to do something about it,” Tuggle said.

Neighbors are concerned children continue to be involved in shootings.

“A gun is just a gun but when you’ve got it in the hands of somebody who doesn’t have the understanding about life and the giving of life, they’re going to take life,” Reverend Mark L. Coleman Sr. said.

Another neighbor said the change needs to start at home.

“Discipline your kids and when they are grown-up enough to be able to have a weapon make sure they use them correctly,” Robert L. Williams said.

Tuggle said he feels it’s long overdue for legislators to step in and change gun laws.

“The people up in Congress up in the Senate need to take action and stop these guns from getting in the hands of these children. That’s what’s gotta happen,” Tuggle said.

Coleman said the community really needs support during this unthinkable tragedy.

“It’s a sad occasion for our community and my prayer is that God divinely intervenes and helps us because without his help we won’t be able to make it,” Coleman said.