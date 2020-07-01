ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot while trying to rob an ATM technician in the parking lot of a day care and credit union Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive around 1:35 p.m. where a person was found shot. The person was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said it appears two people tried to rob a technician servicing the ATM and during the robbery, one of the robbery suspects was shot. Police have not said who shot the robbery suspect.

The other robbery suspect is not in custody and left the scene in a car. The victim of the robbery remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

North County Children’s Academy is on lockdown, according to an employee. No one can go in or out of the day care, an employee told 5 On Your Side.

The day care shares a parking lot with Vantage Credit Union.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

