2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

Two women said they were in the King Grill parking lot when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.

Police said the older woman had a gunshot wound from the shooting, and the younger woman suffered scrapes from ricocheted bullets. They drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police department, the victims were not forthcoming with information. Officers were unable to find a crime scene in the parking lot, and they had not received any calls about gunshots at the grill.

The police investigation was ongoing as of Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting who wishes to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.