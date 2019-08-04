ST. LOUIS — Bring in the National Guard.

That's the call from a local alderman who is fed up with vicious murders and shootings in North St. Louis.

"My blood is boiling. I’m not mad, I’m hurt. I’m saddened," said Alderman Brandon Bosley.

The Ward 3 Alderman has lived most of his life in north St. Louis. Tragically, he's used to crime, but nothing quite like this.

"This is not normal. We are not in Afghanistan," he said.

This breaking point was a crime that took place in the middle of the day, Saturday.

A man was driving down an alley near North Florissant Avenue when another car was blocking the street.

The driver got out and asked the other car to move.

That led to an argument and then eventually to gunfire that left that driver clinging to life after being shot in the face and stomach.

"This, straight up, over parking. No matter what, what you think about it is, the fact that we don’t value life," Bosley said.

Now Bosley is calling on Governor Mike Parson to send in the Missouri National Guard for a battle that is being waged in his backyard.

"There is a war going on in this city and it’s not white on black. Everybody’s talking about a race war. White people are not coming to the black side of town shooting up black people," Bosley said. "It is black people coming from wherever they come from to shoot up the other black people in the city, and we need help to save ourselves."

He said this strategy is partially motivated because of the massive shortage of St. Louis police officers.

He also hopes it would serve as a deterrence.

"If we had an Army member that was standing right there in a Humvee, or just sitting there period. Nine times out of 10 the four people that got shot on this one particular corner wouldn’t have gotten shot," Bosley said.

Above all else, Bosley wants to send an unmistakable message: actions have consequences.

"We have to do something so the environment changes so that people know - when you murder somebody in this city, you will be held accountable. We will come for you," he said.

Alderman Bosley also tells 5 On Your Side, he understands that this is not a long term fix to a long term problem, but believes a line must be drawn.

We wanted to know if Governor Mike Parson would even consider such a move.

No one from his office responded to our messages.

