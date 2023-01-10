Man suffers serious injuries after Tuesday shooting in St. Louis County

Police said the man was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after an assault in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call regarding an assault in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive, located just south of Black Jack, Missouri.

At an apartment at the above address, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

