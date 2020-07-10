Man found shot in St. Louis County yard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after being found shot outside of a St. Louis County home Wednesday morning.
Around 10:40 a.m., St. Louis County officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call on the 2700 block of Liberty Landing Court.
They found a man, about 27 years old, in the side yard of a home. He had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 636-529-8210.