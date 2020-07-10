Man found shot in St. Louis County yard

The man had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after being found shot outside of a St. Louis County home Wednesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., St. Louis County officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call on the 2700 block of Liberty Landing Court.

They found a man, about 27 years old, in the side yard of a home. He had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.