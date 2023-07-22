17-year-old shot in north St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood early Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot and injured early Saturday morning in north St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood.
St. Louis police said the victim told them he heard nine to 10 gunshots at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Greer Avenue on St. Louis' northside.
The victim said he felt a sharp pain in his right side and ran blocks away to Natural Bridge Avenue, where a good samaritan took him to an area hospital. He was listed in stable condition, according to police.
The circumstances around the shooting remain unknown and there is no further information regarding the incident at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
