Man and woman shot in north St. Louis Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot in north St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of N. Broadway at 2:48 a.m. Officers found a 35-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds to the arm and a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and both legs.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.

There was no further information on the victims' conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.