Tuesday night shooting in north St. Louis leaves 1 dead

Responding officers found 28-year-old Brandon West fatally shot on Summit Place.

ST. LOUIS — A Spanish Lake man was killed late Tuesday night after a shooting in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Summit Place, near West Florissant Avenue. There, they found 28-year-old Brandon West lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

West was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation, and police described the suspect as a woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To make an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.