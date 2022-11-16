Man dies following north St. Louis shooting

Details surrounding the shooting and the victim's identity have not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Before 11 a.m., St. Louis police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue near Fountain Avenue. Once there, they found a man shot inside.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Details surrounding the shooting and the victim's identity have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

