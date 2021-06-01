Man found shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis late Tuesday night.
At around 11:40 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of North 21st Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car that had been damaged by bullets.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.