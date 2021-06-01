Man found shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis late Tuesday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of North 21st Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car that had been damaged by bullets.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the shooting.