Neighbors divided after north St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down over crime

The store has an extensive history of drug activity and shootings.

ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues.

The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.

For years, residents and city leaders have argued that the hotspot has drawn criminal activity.

Anjelica Denzmore said things got so bad that she and her neighbors walk in groups to go to the store.

It's one of just a few stores the single mom relies on that is about to close.

“I've only been for here like three or four years but I have seen like a regression in what's been going on," she said.

A statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office said that "Holding nuisance property owners accountable helps keep our communities safe. The Building Division, SLMPD and the Law Department will continue to work collaboratively to take action against nuisance properties in our neighborhoods."



According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police have received 134 calls from the property in the last two years for things like assault and theft.

A 16-year-old died in an officer-involved shooting at the location in September.

Some of the owners were indicted in federal court on charges of selling fake cigarettes and synthetic drugs in 2017.

“Gunshots, Drugs. Galore. I can walk across the street right now and someone's going to offer me something,” said Scott Anthony Smith who also lives in the area.

Smith was conflicted about the city’s decision because of the convenience.

"How far are we going to have to travel to a gas station if we're on E. Like I said, if Family Dollar goes next, what about pull-ups?" Denzmore questioned.

Instead, they plead for more officers to patrol the area.

“They are not prevalent enough. Especially when they know there are shootings. There are killings,” Smith said.

“Somebody should be on standby at all times to make the bad half uncomfortable to you know we're not going to do it up there. The police be up there. Make them uncomfortable,” Denzmore added.