63-year-old man in critical condition after north St. Louis hit-and-run

The man was walking northbound on Riverview Boulevard across W. Florissant Avenue when a vehicle struck him and drove away
ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Sunday night in north St. Louis.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man was walking northbound on Riverview Boulevard across W. Florissant Avenue when a vehicle struck him and drove away, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Accident reconstruction is leading an investigation. Police did not have any information on the suspect vehicle as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

