4 people injured in shooting near north St. Louis park

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. near St. Louis Place Park

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured in a shooting in the St. Louis Place neighborhood late Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue, near St. Louis Place Park.

The victims were congregating in the area when an argument broke out between two unknown parties, which escalated into a gunfight, according to the police report.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back, another 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the wrist and a 31-year-old woman was shot in her back and legs. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

None of the victims or witnesses at the scene were able to identify or provide any description of suspects.