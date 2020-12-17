Robbery suspect armed with knife forces his way into man's car in St. Louis

The victim was not injured during the robbery

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

At around 12:35 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the area of Hall Street and Thatcher Avenue for a “hold up.”

The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stopped at a red light at Hall and Adelaide Avenue when a man approached his window. The man had a knife and told the victim he also had a gun.

The suspect got into the victim’s car and told him to drive. As the victim turned onto Thatcher, he hit a parked car which caused his car to be disabled, according to a police report.

The suspect took money from the victim’s pockets and fled the area.