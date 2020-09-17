2 injured in north St. Louis shooting Thursday afternoon

Police said both victims were conscious and breathing upon arrival at the hospital

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured during a shooting in north St. Louis on Thursday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an area hospital after two people showed up with injuries from a shooting.

Around 2:45 p.m. a man arrived with a gunshot wound and a woman arrived with a graze wound to her arm. Police said both victims were conscious and breathing upon arrival at the hospital.

Police said early information suggests the incident occurred near Claxton and W. Florissant.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.