Man shot in the leg in north city Friday evening

The man was shot near Wabada Avenue and Union Boulevard around 5:50 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Friday evening.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot in the leg around 5:50 p.m. near Wabada Avenue and Union Boulevard. He was transported to a hospital by private conveyance, police said.

His condition has not been released, but police said he was conscious and breathing.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.