3 killed, 2 injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a shooting in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Floy and West Florissant Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of Floy.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.